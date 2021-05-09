BOISE — Two new productions from Idaho Public Television feature female hunters from across the state and celebrate the 100-year history of the Idaho State Capitol.
“Women Who Hunt” on Outdoor Idaho
It’s the taste for meat and a thirst for adventure that drives hunters to dedicate early mornings and dusky evenings to the pursuit of an animal. From elk to pheasant, deer to chukar, hunting is in the genetic makeup of Idaho, both historically and culturally.
The Outdoor Idaho crew hikes along a snowy ridge, scrambles across rocks, and learns how to train bird dogs and track animals as they follow along on the journey of Idaho’s Women Who Hunt. The show airs Thursday, May 13, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 16, at 7 p.m. Viewers can stream the program for free beginning Thursday, May 6, through the PBS Video app on their favorite device or online at video.idahoptv.org.
“These hunters are truly passionate about the outdoors,” producer Lauren Melink says. “It’s been fascinating to better understand just why hunters love to hunt. For these women who hunt, it’s not just about getting an animal; it’s much more than that, and this show really tells that story.”
“Women Who Hunt” features hunters from across the state, each with her own motivation for hunting, while unraveling the historical significance of females moving from indoor roles into the outdoors.
“Capitol of Light Turns 100” on Idaho Experience
“Capitol of Light Turns 100” on Idaho Experience documents 100 years of the Idaho State Capitol, from its design and construction through its most recent renovation and expansion. The original architects, John E. Tourtellotte and Charles Hummel, worked together to imagine and deliver a “Capitol for the Ages” at a time when most of the actual construction was done completely by hand, hammer, and horse power.
Through archived materials, photographs, interviews and reenactments, Capitol of Light Turns 100 tells the story of this grand building and its builders. The program airs Thursday, May 13, at 8:30 p.m. and repeats Sunday, May 16, at 7:30 p.m. Viewers can stream the program for free beginning Thursday, May 6, through the PBS Video app or online at video.idahoptv.org.
The program also digs into the remodel that took place from 2007 through 2010. Cameras capture the painstaking process of restoration and the construction of new underground wings that allowed expansion without destroying the original footprint of the Capitol grounds. Capitol of Light Turns 100 celebrates a century as Idaho’s symbol of democracy and freedom.
About Idaho Public Television
An entity of the Idaho State Board of Education, Idaho Public Television is a statewide multimedia broadcast network with transmitters and translator stations that deliver programs to more than 99 percent of Idaho households, and is among the most-watched PBS affiliate networks per capita in the United States. IdahoPTV broadcasts across five digital channels through five full-power transmitters (KAID, Boise; KCDT, Coeur D’Alene; KIPT, Twin Falls; KISU, Pocatello; and KUID, Moscow) and offers streaming content and educational resources through its website: idahoptv.org. The mission of Idaho Public Television is to “harness the power of public media to encourage lifelong learning, connect our communities, and enrich the lives of all Idahoans. We tell Idaho’s stories.”
