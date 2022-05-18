By Corey Evan
Independent-Enterprise
NEW PLYMOUTH — The New Plymouth School District will begin offering all-day kindergarten to incoming Pilgrims beginning with the 2022-23 school year. This was decided by the district Board of Trustees at its regular meeting on May 9.
The proposal for this offering was composed by New Plymouth Elementary School Principal Whitney Pieper, and presented to the board in her absence by Superintendent David Sotutu.
“The purpose of all-day kindergarten is to provide some structure, consistency and help build confidence and provide more educational opportunities for our kindergarteners,” the proposal read, in part. “We’ve seen in the past when some students are struggling on the all day, every other day kindergarten, they’ve done all day everyday kindergarten and and it’s helped them show significant improvement.”
The move to establish full-day kindergarten comes following Gov. Brad Little singing House Bill 790 on March 31. The bill provides for early education literacy development programs “{span}to improve the literacy growth of our K-3rd grade students{/span},” according to its statement of purpose. “{span}This bill establishes the policy for how the literacy funds may be used to improve the growth of literacy by the end of 3rd grade{/span}.”
As Sotutu observed, state appropriations this year are three times what they were previously, the bill’s fiscal note stating the amount was $26.1 million in the base budget before it added $46.6 million to the pot, for a total of $72.7 million statewide.
Trustee Dean Jones moved to approve all day kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year, seconded by Vice Chairman Dani Rollins. The motion carried unanimously, 5-0.
A cost estimate for the district’s implementation was not available before press time, as Sotutu noted the total comes in around October and is based on results of the Idaho Reading Indicator which is administered this month.
Other actions taken by the board during this meeting include:
• Reviving an agreement with the Payette County Sheriff’s Office to provide a School Resource Officer for the district. Rollins moved to approve the agreement, seconded by Trustee Shannon Mendive. This motion carried unanimously, 5-0.
“Most of the people I’ve talked to are pretty happy about this,” said Board Chairman Marc Haws.
The district will cover 50% of the officer’s salary during his nine-month service periods.
• Unanimously approved a bid by Idaho-based Track and Turf Doctor to replace the track and scoreboard as part of renovations planned for the district’s football field. The winning bid came in at $490,318, including the scoreboard which sports a price tag of $23,000.
Bidding for new lighting equipment and bleachers for the football field remain in progress, as of press time.
• Unanimously approved a Secondary English Language Arts Curriculum Review committee, after hearing a proposal by Teacher Fawn Stallions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.