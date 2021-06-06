NEW PLYMOUTH — As public fundraising events continue to make their way back into calendars across the country, staff at the New Plymouth Senior Center are adding one more to local listings. Its annual Chili Feed & BBQ fundraiser returns for 2021, after taking a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re thinking this is the 11th annual” fundraiser, said senior center board treasurer Billie Clark in a phone interview on Thursday. “I’ve been working on it for eight years … since 2013. I just love getting out into the community and meeting new people, and telling them about our center and what we have to offer.”
According to Clark, the fundraiser is the senior center’s biggest; This year, in addition to fresh food faire, the event is getting a fresh set of surroundings as it moves to the Payette County Fairgrounds.
More than allowing for social distancing, Clark said that the venue change was a response to the event’s popularity.
“We’re just hoping that people are wanting to come out now and get over this COVID ‘business’ and have fun,” she said. “We’re having it at the fairgrounds because the last time we had the chili feed in 2019, we outgrew our [building capacity]. We were jammed, we were just packed.”
The move also allows senior center staff to have a ‘spirits garden,’ as described in a flyer for the fundraiser. This will be a first for the event.
“That will be handled by The Club here in New Plymouth,” said Clark. “Also, we have our live and silent auctions, and we have a basket raffle.”
The live auction will be conducted by returning auctioneer and New Plymouth native Rodney Elson.
“Our auctioneer is very, very entertaining,” Clark noted. “He does auctions throughout the different counties … he was raised in New Plymouth, and I believe he still lives here. He can get those auctions started and he is really good at it.”
Patrons will have the opportunity to but raffle tickets for the baskets, which come with bulk discounts the more tickets you buy.
“If you buy nine tickets, it’s going to cost you $9. If you spend $10, you’re going to get 20 tickets,” for example. Clark said you can buy 200 tickets for just $50.
There will also be a 50-50 raffle, in which you can win half of a pool of money with the other half going to the senior center. Last time they did this, Clark said the winner took home $700.
There will also be a pastry auction, with desserts made by the senior center’s kitchen manager Melanie McCollum, as well as possible donations.
“She’s very well-known for her cinnamon rolls,” Clark mentioned.
Dinner will be served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., with live auctions starting at 6:30 p.m.
Clark said the fundraiser supports the senior center’s Meals on Wheels program, as well as day-to-day operations including maintenance an emergency repairs at the senior center.
“It’s an old building,” Clark admitted.
She also noted that no fundraisers of any kind took place last year.
“It was pretty rough; We’re very fortunate that we had our local people coming in for meals. We had curbside meals, and we have our loyal people that came in.”
To help with delivering meals during the pandemic, Steve’s Hometown Chevrolet in Fruitland donated a 2004 Jeep Liberty to the senior center in July 2020.
In addition to items to be auctioned during the fundraiser, pre-event raffle tickets are being offered to win a Weatherby Vanguard rifle. This raffle only offers 100 tickets total.
Clark also points out that you don’t have to be a senior citizen to attend the fundraiser or come in to the senior center during the week.
“Folks tend to think that we’re only a senior center, but that’s not true; We are a senior community center. Anybody can come in on the days we serve meals … and get a good, nutritious meal.”
