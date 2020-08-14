NEW PLYMOUTH — New Plymouth is seeking to establish the city’s water rights with the help of Public Works Director Beau Ziemer. He expressed the importance of this measure to the city.
“We’re getting our water rights buckled down,” stated Ziemer.
He said that it is important for the city to have a plan as it pertains to municipal water rights.
Ziemer said that he contacted a water rights attorney for a consultation. The attorney fees will be $245 per hour for which he budgeted $5,000. Ziemer added that he asked that the attorney not exceed $5,000 for services.
Councilwoman Cora Kurth asked Ziemer if he would be getting a detailed report on the findings, to which he said he would.
Ziemer told the council that he has budgeted for this expense for this year and the next.
The council unanimously approved this proposal.
“Thank you, Council, I think it’s money well spent,” stated New Plymouth Mayor Rick York.
