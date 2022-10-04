NEW PLYMOUTH — At its regular meeting on Sept. 19, the New Plymouth City Council approved a 3% increase in monthly rates for sewer and water users within its jurisdiction. In an email to the newspaper on Monday, City Clerk Danielle Painter detailed what the increases would look like for rate payers.
The actual rate increase depends on the size of the associated sewer and water meters.
Sewer - base rates
¾ inch: $29.49 (previously $28.63)
1 inch: $52.08 (previously $50.56
1 ½ inch: $114.28 (previously $110.95)
2 inch: $199.07 (previously $193.27)
3 inch: $453.43 (previously $440.22)
The price for water is $1.75 per 1,000 gallons.
Water - base rates
¾ inch: $39.47 (previously $38.32)
1 inch: $66,72 (previously $64.78)
1 ½ inch: $141.74 (previously ($137.61)
2 inch: $244.01 (previously $236.90)
3 inch: $550.81 (previously $534.77)
$1.75 is charged per 1,000 gallons.
Because the increase is below 5%, a public hearing is not required under Idaho Code according to Painter.
Councilor Eileen Balcer moved to approve the increase, seconded by Councilor Heather Airoldi. The motion carried with a unanimous roll call vote, 4-0.
The new rates went into effect Oct. 1, which will reflect in rate payers’ November bills for October usage according to Painter.
