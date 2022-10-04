NEW PLYMOUTH — At its regular meeting on Sept. 19, the New Plymouth City Council approved a 3% increase in monthly rates for sewer and water users within its jurisdiction. In an email to the newspaper on Monday, City Clerk Danielle Painter detailed what the increases would look like for rate payers.

The actual rate increase depends on the size of the associated sewer and water meters.



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com

Tags

Load comments