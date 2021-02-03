NEW PLYMOUTH — The New Plymouth City Council at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday night entertained the notion of reopening City Hall to the public, following a discussion with Melanie Cope, director of the Armoral Tuttle Library in New Plymouth.
Mayor Rick York had asked Cope how things are going at the library to which she gave an explanation of the library’s services to the public as of late.
Cope said that the library is currently closed and curbside pickup options are being used, however, this option is not what some library visitors want. She said that some people want to come in and look at the books and choose something after physically seeing what is available.
York asked Cope if the library is ready to be open the public once again.
“I’m ready to be open,” stated Cope.
York noted that if the council decides to allow the library to reopen, then it must also reopen city hall to the public as the two share a common space in the current city hall building.
The council after a brief discussion decided to reopen city hall and the library to the public. Councilor Cora Kurth noted during the discussion that Idaho’s health alert level was downgraded from “red” to “orange.”
York said that he felt it would be best to wait until after President’s Day and have the first official reopening day to be set for Feb. 16.
