BURLINGTON, Vt. — Laurel Howe, of New Plymouth, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Community and International Development during commencement ceremonies on May 17.
The university conferred degrees this year on some 3,183 graduates, including 2,415 bachelor’s, 533 master’s, 114 doctoral and 121 medical degree recipients. The Class of 2020 includes graduates from 39 states and 30 countries.
