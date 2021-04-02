Idaho Fish and Game’s annual fur auction has been underway since March 1 – albeit in a new online format—and there is no shortage of some amazing items, especially now that the inventory has just increased!
Up to this point, the available auction items were gathered mainly from the Southeast Region, but now additional furs, hides, antlers, skulls, carcasses, and other items from around the state of Idaho have been brought to the auction.
To check out the entire updated inventory and participate in the auction which runs through April 9, visit Prime Time Auction’s website at www.primetimeauctions.com. Potential buyers will need to provide a credit or debit card to register for the online auction, but have other options to pay for items they purchase.
Winning bidders can pick up their items at the Idaho Fish and Game Southeast Regional Office in Pocatello, 1345 Barton Road, from April 12-17.
A 10 percent buyer’s premium will be added to each sale. Sales tax will be assessed against all sales, unless the buyer provides a Sales Tax Resale or Exemption Certificate.
