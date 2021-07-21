BOISE – The public’s participation in preventing human-caused wildfires is critical during the current extreme fire conditions which are in some cases exceeding all-time maximum levels in Idaho. To help make it easy to find fire restricted areas, the Idaho Department of Lands has launched a new online resource called the Fire Restrictions Finder at https://bit.ly/3ByxU66.
“The Fire Restrictions Finder is a mapping tool that is smartphone and computer friendly so you can plan activities accordingly,” said Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller. “We are doing everything we can to support getting this information to the public because we need the people of Idaho to take extra steps to prevent accidental fires right now. Even if that means changing your recreation plans for the sake of reducing wildfire risk.”
Fire restrictions are meant to prevent human-caused wildfires. Restrictions can be declared in a portion of the state, or in multiple areas. The decision to enforce fire restrictions comes as very high or extreme fire danger is predicted to persist and resources are stretched thin with multiple fires occurring in Idaho.
Local state and federal agencies come together to follow established, statewide-approved guidelines for implementing fire restrictions in their geographic areas. Fire restrictions are implemented in accordance with the criteria established in the 2021 Idaho Fire Restrictions Plan at https://bit.ly/3wzscgh.
Find the latest IDL Fire updates on our website-based IDL Fire News Feed at https://bit.ly/3kBP2l8 and on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.