BOISE — Donkey Hodie, a vibrant new puppet series inspired by Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, empowers young viewers to dream big, be resourceful and persevere to realize their goals. The show premieres Monday, May 3, at 9:30 AM & 1:30 PM on our IDAHO Channel (see below for a full list of air times).
Set in the whimsical land of Someplace Else, created by Fred Rogers on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, the imaginative social-emotional series for children ages 3-5 centers on the adventures of Donkey Hodie, an enthusiastic, “can-do” yellow donkey with a bright magenta mane. Joining in on her adventures are her pals: Purple Panda, her loyal and empathetic best friend who wears his big heart on his sleeve; Duck Duck, a practical, quick-witted young mallard who loves to figure things out; and Bob Dog, an energetic and eager canine who is always ready to boogie to music or fetch a ball.
In Someplace Else, everyone’s big dreams are possible — whether it’s Purple Panda finding the end of the Golden Rainbow, Duck Duck planning a Book-A-Palooza Festival or Bob Dog playing the largest kickball game in history. Episodes include catchy songs that reinforce the stories’ positive messages and fun adventures.
This Donkey Hodie is the granddaughter of the original Donkey Hodie character from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood (now known as “Grampy Hodie”). The original puppet appeared in 59 episodes of the beloved children’s series. Inspired by the quirky, funny side of Fred Rogers, Donkey Hodie furthers Rogers’ mission of helping young viewers navigate the challenges of childhood.
The series premieres on our main broadcast channel, the Idaho Channel, on Monday, May 3, with two episodes at 9:30 & 10 a.m. and again at 1:30 & 2 p.m. The show continues throughout the week at its regularly scheduled times on the IDAHO Channel: each Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. and each Sunday at 8 AM. The show also airs on our Idaho PBS KIDS Channel, with a two-episode premiere on Monday, May 3, at 4 & 4:30 p.m. It continues throughout the week at its regularly scheduled times on the IDAHO PBS KIDS Channel, each Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. and each Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.
Digital content for kids, parents and teachers will launch in tandem with the series. Games will be available on pbskids.org and on the free PBS KIDS Games app, along with clips and full episodes streaming across PBS KIDS’ video platforms, including the free PBS KIDS Video app. Parent resources, such as tips and hands-on activities to extend the learning at home, will be available on PBS KIDS for Parents, and PBS LearningMedia will offer classroom-ready materials for teachers, including video excerpts, games, teaching tips and printable activities.
About Idaho Public Television
An entity of the Idaho State Board of Education, Idaho Public Television is a statewide multimedia broadcast network with transmitters and translator stations that deliver programs to more than 99 percent of Idaho households, and is among the most-watched PBS affiliate networks per capita in the United States. The mission of Idaho Public Television is to “harness the power of public media to encourage lifelong learning, connect our communities, and enrich the lives of all Idahoans. We tell Idaho’s stories.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.