PAYETTE COUNTY
As the Idaho Legislature enters week seven of the 2022 Legislative Session, they do so with a workload totaling 380 bills including those which have made their way to Gov. Brad Little’s desk for signatures. Bills added over the past week address topics like the making of fermented beverages, not exempting deceased voters from public record and full-day kindergarten, among others.
Following are samples of new legislation introduced as of Feb. 21.
House of Representatives
• Parents or guardians wishing to homeschool their children about how to drive a motor vehicle stand to benefit from House Bill 639. It was introduced Feb. 15 by the Transportation and Defense Committee.
“This legislation would allow qualifying parents and legal guardians to be private educators for Class D Driver’s Training Instruction Permits,” its statement of purpose reads, in part. “This legislation would benefit citizens from rural areas who must travel long distances to take their children to required public or private driver’s education instructors and provide equal opportunity for children of all income levels to test for a driver’s license by reducing the need to pay expensive fees for private education.
The bill was reported printed as of Feb. 16. Its fiscal note indicates an Idaho Transportation Department estimate, which cites a cost of $96,000 to the general fund.
• Do you like making your own fermented beverages at home? If so, the State Affairs Committee has a bill which may interest you: House Bill 646. According to its statement, the bill adds mead, cider and other fermented beverages to the list of home-brewed products allowed to be made at home, and shipped to and stored at licensed breweries for public events such as tastings, under Idaho Code 23-501, and adding sections 23-520 and 23-521 to allow such use in portions not exceeding six ounces and total quantities produced annually not exceeding 100 gallons per adult or 200 gallons per household.
Introduced Feb. 16 for a first reading, it was printed Feb. 17.
• Those concerned about potential for voter fraud may be interested in House Bill 659, as, if passed, it would amend Idaho Code sections 34-433 and 34-434 to “allow the public to examine election records to ensure voters who have passed away are removed from the voter rolls,” per its statement. “Currently the Secretary of State and the Department of Health and Welfare do not allow the lists of who has died to become a public record which makes it impossible to validate voter registration information.”
State Affairs introduced the bill Feb. 17 for a first reading, and it has been reported printed as of Friday.
• House Bill 670, an employment security law, seeks to provide oversight for new, federal unemployment insurance programs which trigger legislative action prior to state participation. These include ones which add requirements for employers, create or enhance benefits, or change how long people can receive benefits.
“If the executive branch participates in a program while the legislature is out of session, the legislature has the ability to rescind participation when it convenes,” its statement notes.
State Affairs introduced the bill Feb. 18. It would amend Idaho Code 72-13 to add a new section for this purpose.
Senate
• Senate Bills 1315 and 1316 aim to establish and determine funding for full-time kindergarten in Idaho.
Bill 1315 would “adjust the calculations for support units so that students in kindergarten could be funded for a full day if they attended a full day and a half day if they only attended a half day, similar to how other elementary grade students are funded,” according to its statement. “Section 33-1002, Idaho Code establishes the tables for calculating kindergarten support units, daily student attendance is used to generate an average daily attendance number, that number is then used to calculate support units.”
Bill 1316 would “changes the divisor in kindergarten funding from 40 students to 20 students, which allows for the funding of full-time kindergarten. This program will be optional for parents and districts who choose to participate. Districts who participate in full-time funding will no longer be able to use maintenance and operations levies to fund kindergarten.”
The bills were introduced Feb. 14 by the Education committee, each reported printed as of Feb. 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.