BOISE — On Jan. 22, 2021, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons entered into force and the international community declared nuclear weapons to be outlawed.
Boise events marking the one year anniversary are scheduled for Saturday, 12:30-1 p.m. at the Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. These events are part of a nationwide effort to mark the new reality.
“There is a new energy for abolition,” said Julie Hoefnagels, Snake River Alliance Co-President. “People across the globe are calling on us to leave the Era of the Great Threat and to Enter the Age of The Ban Treaty. Here and around the world, actions and events will echo the demand of the international community: nuclear weapons states must give up their weapons. We are calling on the United States to take immediate steps to join the Ban Treaty.”
The treaty, passed by 122 nations in June of 2017, addresses the humanitarian and environmental impacts of nuclear weapons. “There are only two possible endings to the story of nuclear weapons,” said Beatrice Fihn, director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, 2017 recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. “Either we end nuclear weapons, or they will us. There is no other possible ending.”
Seventy-six years after Hiroshima and Nagasaki, some survivors are still living; their witness to the destruction of the bomb, coupled with the accounts from those who were subjected to the devastating effects of nuclear weapons tests, informed the discussion leading to the passage of the Ban Treaty.
“We must assert, with far more urgency, that nuclear weapons cannot coexist with humankind,” said Takato Michishita, survivor of Nagasaki. Yoshiro Yamawaki, who was 11 years old when the Fat Man bomb destroyed his home in Nagasaki, said, “Weapons of this capacity must be abolished from the Earth.”
Hiroshima survivor Setsuko Thurlow said as she accepted the Nobel Peace Prize, “Today, I want you to feel in this hall the presence of all those who perished in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. I want you to feel, above and around us, a great cloud of a quarter million souls. Each person had a name. Each person was loved by someone. Let us ensure that their deaths were not in vain.”
“For too long, the discussion about nuclear weapons has been about policy, and about military force,” said Julie Hoefnagels. “This conversation masks the reality of nuclear weapons: if even a small fraction of them are used, the planet we live on will no longer sustain life. Hundreds of millions will die instantly; the rest will starve during the long nuclear winter that follows.”
