BOISE — The latest scores in the National Assessment for Education Progress (NAEP) provide some encouraging news for Idaho as schools continue working to boost student achievement in mathematics and reading.

Nationwide, student scores have dropped since the NAEP assess- ments were last admin- istered to fourth- and eighth-graders in 2019. While Idaho scores also declined since 2019, they remain above national averages for eighth-graders and near the national average for fourth-graders.



