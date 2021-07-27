FRUITLAND — The Payette County Recreation Department, in collaboration with the Fruitland Fire Department, Fruitland Police Department and Payette County Paramedics, is bringing a new event to the city, which has proven successful around the country; National Night Out, sponsored nationally by the National Association of Town Watch, will be held at Mesa Park on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m.
Krista King, executive director of the chamber, explained the purpose of the event in an email Monday:
“To bring together the community and law enforcement in a fun and casual setting to help conquer any misconceptions that people may have and help them see law enforcement in a positive, ‘non-threating’ atmosphere,” wrote King. “Also, for the community to get to know each other better while participating in some great family and kids activities.”
Games, mazes, bounce houses, music, a bicycle rodeo and several food vendors will be at the event, according to an email from the chamber.
Ahead of this year’s event, Fruitland Police Sgt. Benjamin Key is asking the business community for donations to be used toward purchasing bicycle helmets for local youth who will be participating in the bicycle rodeo, among other event costs.
“Nationally, this event brings our local police departments into their communities to help build relations and erode common mis-conceptions associated with law enforcement,” wrote Key. “We are hoping to make this event an annual occurrence here in Fruitland as our community grows. National Night Out is a great opportunity for local businesses like yours to show your support for your community and improve relations between law enforcement and our citizens.”
National Night Out first started in 1984, three years after Town Watch was established. Today, it is held in 16,000 communities nationwide, with 19 participating in Idaho according to its website.
Boise, Caldwell, Meridian, Nampa and Parma are also participating.
