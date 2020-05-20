American Legion, VFW posts plan services with social distancing in mind
By Corey Evan
Independent-Enterprise
PAYETTE - While many events honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the U.S. military have been canceled this year in light of novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, American Legion Post No. 33 in Payette is moving forward with its annual ceremonies.
The Post is planning three services throughout Memorial Day, May 25. The first one will be held at Rosedale Memorial Gardens at 10 a.m. This will be followed by a second service at Riverside Cemetery at 11 a.m., and a third at Lions Club Park at 1 p.m. There will be a speech from the American Legion National, rifle detail and playing of taps at each service.
Post Commander Gary Duff says that while planning for the events has a unique challenge this year, his colleagues otherwise haven’t had too much difficulty.
“COVID-19 has not affected us that much other than making sure dates are in compliance with the State wide plan,” said Duff via email on May 18. “It has not been that much different than the past.”
Duff said the size of each site should be conducive to social distancing, and reminds those who plan to attend to keep their distance … six feet apart.
Local Boy Scouts will be involved in the services at Rosedale Cemetery, while Treasure Valley Military Honors will perform services at all three sites.
“The services at Lyons Park also includes the New Plymouth [Veterans of Foreign Wars],” added Duff.
Duff also pointed out services to be held by the New Plymouth Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9036 the same day: Kennedy Cemetery at 10 a.m., then 10:30 a.m. at Blacks Bridge.
Members of the American Legion Post No. 33 and the New Plymouth VFW urge those who can attend the ceremonies to do so, as well as to practice social distancing while at the ceremony.
