BOISE — Skiers and snowboarders throughout Idaho have much to celebrate this holiday season, with at least 16 Gem State ski areas either already open or opening before the New Year.
All three ski areas in North Idaho – Lookout Pass Ski & Recreation Area (skilookout.com) near Mullan, Schweitzer (schweitzer.com) near Sandpoint, and Silver Mountain Resort (silvermt.com) in Kellogg – are open for the season.
Two North Central Idaho ski areas – Bald Mountain (skibaldmountain.com) outside Pierce and Snowhaven Ski & Tubing Area (grangeville.us/snowhaven-ski-and-tubing-hill) in Grangeville – will be open for the holidays. Snowhaven opened last weekend and Bald Mountain will begin operations Dec. 26. Cottonwood Butte Ski Area (cottonwoodbutte.org) near Cottonwood hopes to open Dec. 26, but it is waiting for power to be restored after a huge storm recently downed lines across the Camas Prairie.
All four ski areas in Southwest Idaho – Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area (bogusbasin.org) near Boise, Brundage Mountain Resort (brundage.com) near McCall, the Little Ski Hill (payettelakesskiclub.org/little-ski-hill) in McCall, and Tamarack Resort (tamarackidaho.com) near Donnelly – are open for the season. Brundage celebrated its 60th birthday last month.
Two Southern Idaho ski areas -- Pomerelle Mountain Resort (pomerelle.com) near Albion and Soldier Mountain (soldiermountain.com) near Fairfield – are open for the season. However, Magic Mountain Ski Resort (magicmountainresort.com) near Hansen needs more snow to open.
Sun Valley Resort (sunvalley.com) in Central Idaho is open daily. North America’s first destination ski resort and the birthplace of the chairlift, Sun Valley celebrated its 85th birthday today and was recently recognized for the second consecutive year as the top U.S. ski resort in SKI Magazine’s annual resort guide. The region’s other ski areas, Lost Trail (losttrail.com) on the Idaho-Montana border near Conner, Mont., and Rotarun (rotarun.org) in Hailey, are also open for the season.
Two Eastern Idaho ski areas – Kelly Canyon Ski Resort (kellycanyonresort.com) in Ririe and Grand Targhee Resort (grandtarghee.com) in Alta, Wyo. – are open for the season. The region’s remaining mountain – Pebble Creek Ski Area (pebblecreekskiarea.com) in Inkom – anticipates opening just in time for the holidays Dec. 24.
Idaho’s ski areas are following the National Ski Areas Association’s “Ski Well, Be Well” guidelines for COVID-19 safety. Visit skiidaho.us/covid for more details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.