CANYON COUNTY — West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes collected on August 6, 2020 in the Northern portion of Nampa.
“Idaho Bureau of Laboratories in Boise confirmed the positive mosquito pools,” said Jim Lunders, Director Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District.
Lunders explained that the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District routinely sets eight gravid traps and 120 dry ice baited EVS Traps throughout Canyon County to monitor for adult mosquito populations and the presence of vector borne diseases.
To date, the District has tested 928 pools this season for West Nile virus, seven of which have tested positive.
“Most people who become infected with West Nile virus do not become sick. Some may
develop mild flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, and occasionally swollen lymph glands or rash. In some cases, West Nile virus may cause encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain,” said Jaime Aanensen, Division Administrator Southwest District Health, “individuals with severe or unusual headaches should seek medical care as soon as possible.”
The majority of the West Nile virus positive mosquitoes this season are Cx. pipiens commonly known as the Northern House Mosquito for its close association to humans and man-made larval habitats.
“Small backyard sites such as buckets, water troughs and kiddy pools are the most difficult sites for the District to find and control” said Lunders. “With the increased risk of West Nile virus we encourage people to take action to eliminate mosquito producing sites around their homes.”
He offered the following suggestions to reduce the risk of exposure to West Nile virus:
• Eliminate all sources of standing water that can be a breeding ground for biting mosquitoes such as flooded fields, wading pools, clogged gutters and old tires. If it holds water for 7 days it can produce mosquitoes.
• Flush or change water in water troughs and bird baths weekly.
• Avoid overwatering which causes runoff to city storms drains and other areas that hold water.
• Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
• Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito infested areas.
• Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, IR3535 or Picaridin making sure to follow the directions on the container.
• Make sure all screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly.
• Notify the District at (208) 461-8633 if you have a site that is too large to be eliminated so it can be properly treated.
