MERIDIAN – Construction activity is picking up along U.S. Highway 20/26, as the Idaho Transportation Department’s planned improvements to widen the Chinden West corridor continue.
This week work started on the portion of U.S. 20/26 between Meridian Road and Locust Grove Road in Meridian. Now through December, crews will clear the department’s right of way and relocate utilities in order to widen the road to two lanes in each direction. Paving and road reconstruction is anticipated to start in February 2023 or when temperatures allow. All construction work will wrap up in early summer.
“We appreciate the patience of the traveling public, as well as local residents and businesses,” said Daris Bruce, District 3 Resident Engineer. “As work in this segment begins, we remind motorists to always drive with caution through construction areas.”
During construction, one lane in each direction will remain open through the work zone. However, motorists can expect shoulder work, reduced speeds, and periodic lane closures with occasional night work. Specific updates regarding schedule and potential traffic impacts will be provided when available.
The Chinden West corridor project features additional capacity for traffic, major intersection improvements, and a separated multi-use pathway on U.S. 20/26 between Eagle Road and Interstate 84 in Caldwell. Construction is also currently underway on the highway from I-84 to Middleton Road and from Star Road to State Highway 16.
