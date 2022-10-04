MERIDIAN – Construction activity is picking up along U.S. Highway 20/26, as the Idaho Transportation Department’s planned improvements to widen the Chinden West corridor continue.

This week work started on the portion of U.S. 20/26 between Meridian Road and Locust Grove Road in Meridian. Now through December, crews will clear the department’s right of way and relocate utilities in order to widen the road to two lanes in each direction. Paving and road reconstruction is anticipated to start in February 2023 or when temperatures allow. All construction work will wrap up in early summer.



