BOISE — More than 79,000 Idahoans signed up for 2021 health insurance coverage through the state health insurance exchange, Your Health Idaho, during the annual open enrollment period.
Compared to the same time last year, enrollments on the exchange are down by approximately 10,000. This decline is attributed in large part to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting public health emergencies and protected coverage policies.
“Given the challenges of COVID-19 and the hard choices faced by Idahoans this past year, we were not entirely surprised to see a decline in enrollments,” said Your Health Idaho Executive Director, Pat Kelly. “Although our enrollment numbers are down compared to last year, we are encouraged by the percentage of Idahoans who have already effectuated, or paid for, their 2021 coverage.”
Kelly said that at the end of open enrollment, more than 86% of all enrollments have already effectuated coverage for 2021, compared to 73% at the same time last year.
“This tells us that those who enrolled understand the importance and peace of mind that comes with getting covered,” said Kelly. “We also anticipate that these enrollees will be more likely to maintain their health insurance through the coming year.”
Of the 79,000 Idahoans enrolled for 2021, approximately 85% percent renewed their coverage from 2020, while new customers made up 15% of total enrollments. In addition, 24% of enrollees have had a plan through Your Health Idaho since 2014, when Idaho became the first state to transition off the federal platform and successfully launch a state-based marketplace.
Now that the open enrollment period is over, Idahoans must experience a qualifying life event, like having a baby or losing employer coverage, to be eligible for coverage with a special enrollment period. More information is available on the Your Health Idaho website at YourHealthIdaho.org/special-enrollment.
For More Information
• Visit YourHealthIdaho.org to shop for plans and enroll
• Contact Your Health Idaho by phone at (855) 944-3246 or submit a support request online
• Visit YourHealthIdaho.org/find-help to get free, expert advice from a Your Health Idaho-certified insurance agent or broker
Your Health Idaho was established by state law in 2013 to provide an online marketplace where Idaho families and small businesses can go to compare and purchase health insurance. Your Health Idaho is governed by a 19-member board authorized by the Idaho Legislature to set the rules and regulations for implementing a state-based health insurance exchange.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.