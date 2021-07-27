MERIDIAN — Over 500 people showed up Friday afternoon to show their support for a protest against mandatory COVID vaccines by Saint Alphonsus Hospital. The peaceful protest was sponsored by Take a Stand Now, a group of healthcare professionals and others who recently formed to oppose mandatory vaccines at St. Alphonsus, St. Luke’s, and Primary Heath.
Carrie Gray, spokesperson for the group, says the community continues to show support for vaccines, but want a freedom of choice rather than the use of force.
“The argument has been made by the medical establishment that mandating healthcare workers to get vaccines is not a new policy. This policy is being forced into an extremely short and inflexible time window. When healthcare systems began mandating the influenza vaccine, it was encouraged and highly recommended for years prior to any form of mandate,” Gray said.
The medical groups have set Sept. 1 and 21 as deadlines. If the hospital groups and Primary Health follow through with the mandates and a mere 5% of staff are lost elective surgeries could be cancelled, nurses might be forced to work in areas they have no training, and ultimately sacrifice patient care, Gray added.
The group launched their website called takeastandnow.org announcing these events:
• Wednesday, July 28: St. Luke’s – Boise. 5-7 pm. 190 E Bannock Street, Boise
• Friday, July 30: Saint Alphonsus – Nampa. 5-7 pm. 4300 E Flamingo Avenue, Nampa
