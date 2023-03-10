FRUITLAND — Mobile food vendors, door to door salespeople and street merchants looking to do business in the city of Fruitland will have to take into account a new fee structure for permits to do so. The updated fees  were considered by the Fruitland City Council at its regular meeting on Feb. 27.

“The purpose of the new fees is due to the restructuring of the permitting process, expanding the type of permits creating the need for new fees to cover costs, labor and materials,” said City Administrator Stuart Grimes, noting most previous fees were per day. 



