FRUITLAND — Mobile food vendors, door to door salespeople and street merchants looking to do business in the city of Fruitland will have to take into account a new fee structure for permits to do so. The updated fees were considered by the Fruitland City Council at its regular meeting on Feb. 27.
“The purpose of the new fees is due to the restructuring of the permitting process, expanding the type of permits creating the need for new fees to cover costs, labor and materials,” said City Administrator Stuart Grimes, noting most previous fees were per day.
The new structure now provides for use over multiple months,.
A public hearing for the new fee structure was held during this meeting. However, no verbal or written public testimony was received regarding the matter.
Following are examples of the new fee structure, compared to the old:
• Door-to-door peddler/solicitor: $100 per 12 months (The previous structure included $25 per day to sell from a motor vehicle and $100 a day for Christmas tree and seasonal produce sales)
• Mobile food unit: $100 per 12 months
• Street stand merchant: $60 per 6 months (used to be $25 per day)
• Special events: $100 per event. (Circuses and carnivals used to require permits costing $200 per day) Noteworthy is that churches and schools are exempt from paying a special event permit fee.
• Special events cleaning deposit: $500 per event
• Special events cleaning fee: $30 per hour, 1 hour minimum
The new structure also strikes a $30 background check requirement, according to the fee structure as obtained by the newspaper on Monday.
Changes to the city’s regulations of peddlers and solicitors appeared on the meeting’s agenda as Ordinance No. 697, which amends Fruitland City Code Title 3 Chapter 6 to allow for investigation of applicants to determine fitness for permitting, as well as providing for misdemeanor penalties for violators.
Councilor Kari Peterson moved to approve the Ordinance on its first reading, seconded by Councilor Tom Limbaugh. The motion carried with a roll call vote of 3-0, with the ordinance published on March 1.
The fee structure itself appeared on the agenda as Resolution 2023-02.
Peterson moved to approve the resolution, seconded by Limbaugh. The motion carried with a voice vote of 3-0.
