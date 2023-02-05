PAYETTE COUNTY — How can Idaho’s legislators help farmers and average consumers at the same time? That’s the question they are working to tackle among others, as the fourth week of the 2023 Legislative Session draws to a close.
Collectively, 135 items have been introduced in 2023. Following are examples of new bills introduced on or since Jan. 27.
House of Representatives
• House Bill 48: From the Local Government Committee, this bill seeks to amend Idaho Code 44-1502 to “repeal the prohibition on political subdivisions adopting a higher minimum wage than the statewide minimum wage” according to its statement of purpose. It is sponsored by Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise.
The bill’s first reading was Jan. 27, and it has been reported printed and referred to the Business Committee as of Jan. 30. Idaho’s minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, as is the federal minimum wage.
Its first reading was Jan. 31.
• House Bill 84: Stated as a means of attracting nurses to practice in Idaho, Health and Welfare would allocate monies to a “Rural Nursing Loan Repayment Fund” for nurses who sign on in designated areas with health shortages and critical access hospitals. Payments would be capped at $25,000 or the amount of an applicant’s verified nursing education debt, whichever is lesser.
“Under the program, each eligible nurse would receive up to $5,000 or $10,000 per year depending upon years of qualified employment in a eligible rural nursing position, and up to a maximum of $25,000 over three years of employment,” according to its fiscal note.
The bill would sunset in 2029 with a cap of 100 participants in year three, and would be administered by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
It was among bills given a first reading on Thursday.
Senate
• Senate Bill 1028: From the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, this bill aims to update existing laws under the state’s Adult Abuse, Neglect, and Exploitation Act to change provisions for reporting and investigating maltreatment of vulnerable adults.
“Updates to the chapter are reflective and align with changes the Commission is making to the corresponding rule chapter 15.01.02 as part of the Zero-Based Rules Executive Order,” according to its statement. “The updates seek to align definitions and reflect the current environment. Substantive changes to the Chapter have not been made since 1998.”
The bill was introduced Tuesday.
• Senate Bill 1036: With dairy being a major component of Idaho’s agriculture industry, the Agricultural Affairs Committee aims to clean up herd share reporting rules for raw milk production under Idaho Code 37-1101.
“When the code section was added in 2010, it contemplated that the primary means of raw milk sales would be by herd share, but it also provided a permitting mechanism. Since its implementation, 100% of the raw milk production and sales have transitioned to the permitting system, and there have been no herd share registrations for many years,” its statement reads. “This legislation eliminates many of the herd share details for raw milk, which allows the Department of Agriculture flexibility to adjust those in rule making.”
The bill was among the herd of bills given a first read on Tuesday.
• Senate Bill 1040: Under this bill from Local Government and Taxation, some city annexations could possibly extend beyond a city’s impact area.
“Cities are increasingly disagreeing over areas of impact and related annexations. Regardless, when a piece of private property falls into more than one city’s area of impact, this legislation will give the property owner the ability to choose which city he or she will be annexed by,” according to its statement. It first hit the Senate floor on Thursday.
