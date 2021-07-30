BOISE – Scott Koritansky, 55, of Meridian, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for income tax evasion, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced Tuesday. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered that Koritansky serve three years of supervised release after his term of incarceration and pay $356,676 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.
Koritansky had previously pleaded guilty to one count of income tax evasion. According to court records, from 2004 through 2010, Koritansky earned combined income totaling over $500,000 but did not pay any taxes those years. The IRS conducted an investigation and notified Koritansky that he owed tax for calendar years 2004 through 2010. Koritansky took numerous steps to conceal his income and evade his tax obligations. For example, Koritansky never maintained his own bank account but deposited his business income into the accounts of others and directed them to make purchases on his behalf and to pay his own personal expenses using funds in the bank accounts of these third parties. The expenditures included rent payments, private school tuition payments, and checks made out to cash.
“Tax evasion schemes make victims of all taxpayers, with millions of dollars in losses every year,” Gonzalez said. “That is why our office is working with IRS-Criminal Investigation and our law enforcement partners to hold fully accountable those who refuse to play by the rules.”
“Taxpayers want to know that everyone is doing their part and paying their fair share of taxes,” said IRS–Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Andy Tsui. “Koritansky took active steps to evade his tax obligations and by committing this crime, he will be labeled a convicted felon who will serve time in prison.”
Gonzalez credited the cooperative efforts of IRS–Criminal Investigation and Idaho State Tax Commission, which led to charges.
