BOISE – This Memorial Day weekend, the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety reminds drivers to take caution during the “100 Deadliest Days” on Idaho roads.
The unofficial start to summer begins the dangerous 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day when there is an increase in fatal crashes. Last year, 88 people killed in vehicle crashes in Idaho lost their lives during this time frame.
“These warmer months are dangerous because we typically see more drivers on the road, with teens out of school and summer road trips underway,” said Highway Safety Manager John Tomlinson. “We also expect busier roads as COVID restrictions lift and Idahoans feel more confident and eager to get back on the road and travel.”
But it’s not the time to relax behind the wheel. Distracted driving, impaired driving, and aggressive driving also have large impacts on crashes in the summer.
“Whether you are on vacation or just driving your regular commute, it’s always important to make safe decisions while driving. Stay focused and drive engaged, plan for a sober ride, and make sure you buckle up,” Tomlinson said.
Memorial Day weekend also coincides with the national Click it or Ticket seat belt campaign. Law enforcement officers across Idaho are partnering with Highway Safety to participate, issuing citations to those not wearing their seat belt.
“Buckling up is the easiest thing you can do to protect yourself during a crash. It increases your odds of surviving by 50 percent,” Tomlinson said. “We want everyone to get to their destination safely this summer. Take care of yourself and the people you care about by wearing your seat belt and driving well every trip.”
Highway Safety will continue to team up with law enforcement agencies throughout the 100 Deadliest Days to also target impaired drivers and aggressive drivers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.