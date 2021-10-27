PAYETTE — The phrase “better late than never” comes to mind, as the newspaper works to ensure that all candidates in local elections have a fair chance to tell readers about themselves and their aims for office.
The newspaper reached out to all candidates in the Payette City Council election by phone, email or through the U.S. Postal Service ahead of last Friday’s report. However, candidate Jackie Ashby, 63, notified the newspaper that she received her mailed request after that report ran.
Ashby has since submitted her responses as of Monday, which appear here.
IE: What is your occupation?
ASHBY: Retired. My husband retires next month.
IE: What volunteer experience do you have?
ASHBY: I served on the Historical board in California. I worked with Chamber events.
IE: What is your political background?
ASHBY: I served as President and Secretary of my HOA.
IE: Why are you the best candidate?
ASHBY: I feel that I have a lot to offer Payette by the way of time, being retired.
IE: What do you see as the main issues for the city of Payette?
ASHBY: I believe that my life experiences from my father serving in the military and living abroad and living in four states can bring new energy, new perspective and new objective insight to the table. Living here the last 3 years has really shown me areas that are in need of these qualities. We hope to live out our lives here so we are totally invested in Payette and the community.
IE: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?
ASHBY: No.
Attempts to reach candidate Tim Kettle by mail were returned by the postal service as undeliverable.
