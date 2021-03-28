BOISE — The Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) Program is seeking local, community volunteers to help seniors understand Medicare.
The Medicare program can be complicated, and confusion about the system often leaves seniors susceptible to fraud and expensive mistakes, including the potential loss of their healthcare coverage. As more Idahoans become eligible for Medicare the need for trained counselors increases.
Fortunately, Idaho’s Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) is available to help. The Idaho Department of Insurance’s SHIBA program trains and certifies Medicare counselors who provide Idahoans seeking Medicare coverage as well as those needing to update their Medicare plans with clear and accurate explanations about their healthcare coverage.
To learn more about becoming a Medicare counselor in your community, participate in a Medicare workshop or speak with a SHIBA counselor, please call SHIBA toll free at (800) 247-4422. Introductory classes are available now.
About the Department of Insurance
The Idaho Department of Insurance has been regulating the business of insurance in Idaho since 1901. The mission of the Department is to serve and protect Idahoans by equitably, effectively and efficiently administering the Idaho Insurance Code and the International Fire Code. For more information, visit doi.idaho.gov.
