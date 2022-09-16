NEW PLYMOUTH — Coming to the newly-revived Big Nasty Hill Climb and Payette River Music Festival this weekend is an event which plays into the event’s name: The Mechanical Bull Riders World Championship finals competition will be held during the hill climb on Saturday night.

The event is open to men and women over 18 years of age, and there will be three 30-second go-rounds. A $5,000 purse and championship buckle are up for grabs.



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

Tags

Load comments