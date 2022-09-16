NEW PLYMOUTH — Coming to the newly-revived Big Nasty Hill Climb and Payette River Music Festival this weekend is an event which plays into the event’s name: The Mechanical Bull Riders World Championship finals competition will be held during the hill climb on Saturday night.
The event is open to men and women over 18 years of age, and there will be three 30-second go-rounds. A $5,000 purse and championship buckle are up for grabs.
In a phone interview with the newspaper on Thursday, George Chicha, CEO of Mechanical Bull Riders, explained how the event was brought to New Plymouth for 2022.
“We met with Ron Dillon [event organizer for Big Nasty] and one thing led to another with those two great events,” said Chicha. “Things evolved and we thought it would be a good time to put our final together.”
For him, the events go hand-in-hand.
“We get individuals that do those types of events. They’re actually pretty close; You ride a motorcycle, you ride a mechanical bull. You’ve got to have some courage to ride it, got to have some agility, got to have some balance, you’ve got to have some raw determination to stay with it.”
Chicha said he has observed New Plymouth as a prime location for this event, seeing how traffic from around the Pacific Northwest responds to other events in Payette County.
“[Highway 95 is] somewhat of a center corridor right there … It’s kind of a good geographical good point for us; We have riders coming from Utah, southern Idaho, we’ll have some coming in from Oregon and we have one coming from Cody, Wyoming, and there’s a lot of enthusiasm,” he said. “It’s really something, quite an energetic area.”
According to Chicha, the events female participants have taken a 41% share of cash winnings in previous Mechanical Bull Riders events, despite only making up 25% of event entries. That is a statistic he said has remained constant in the three years since his organization started hosting championships in 2019.
“We researched American western history from the Oregon Trail right up to the present day … After looking at the whole situation, we felt that gender did not determine how well you can ride. Nor did it determine how well you can perform where a high level of endurance is required.”
Chicha said the event also presents an opportunity for people without prior athletic experience to gain such. He added that his organization has four ‘foundation’ principles it strives to follow: Its work must be “good for America,” open to the world regardless of affiliation, open to men and women and everyone must come out as a “winner.”
“Our mission is to provide a pathway to empowerment and an inspiration to achieve. There’s a lot of people for one reason or another [who] did not get the opportunity to participate in something sports wise, athletic wise, when they were young … Now you can come out here, and you can take a shot at a world championship.”
He also mentioned that the 1980 John Travola film “Urban Cowboy” has helped serve as a catalyst for the sport’s popularity today.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
