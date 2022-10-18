PAYETTE — At the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on Oct. 3, Payette Mayor Craig Jensen read a proclamation in support of the “Lights on Afterschool Day” program, as celebrated in the Payette School District. The program is a project of the Afterschool Alliance, a Washington D.C.-based charity seeking to expand support for after school programs nationwide.
The proclamation states that “many after school programs across the country” are under major operating challenges which threaten them with the prospect of closing their doors forever. It adds that as many as 25 million families report that they would sign their children up for an after school program “if one were available.”
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, after school programs have risen to the moment to support youth and are critical supports to help youth recover from this challenging time and address their academic, social, and emotional needs,” the proclamation reads. “After school programs provide engaging, hands-on learning and opportunities to connect with caring adults and peers. During the pandemic, programs have innovated to provide remote learning support, virtual programming, care for children of essential workers, meal support, wellness check-ins, and more. Today, programs are supporting young people and families as they navigate the return to school and will continue to innovate to meet ever-changing needs.”
The city’s proclamation comes on the heels of the Idaho Legislature’s 2022 extraordinary session on Sept. 1, in which $410 million in annual sales tax dollars were earmarked for the state’s public school income fund. The proclamation acknowledges the state’s resulting “expanded learning opportunities” for Idaho students.
Lights on Afterschool Day is Oct. 20. Requests to the Payette School District for information about related events were pending as of press time.
