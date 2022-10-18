PAYETTE — At the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on Oct. 3, Payette Mayor Craig Jensen read a proclamation in support of the “Lights on Afterschool Day” program, as celebrated in the Payette School District. The program is a project of the Afterschool Alliance, a Washington D.C.-based charity seeking to expand support for after school programs nationwide.

The proclamation states that “many after school programs across the country” are under major operating challenges which threaten them with the prospect of closing their doors forever. It adds that as many as 25 million families report that they would sign their children up for an after school program “if one were available.”



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com. 

