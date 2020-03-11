PAYETTE - As state legislators work out ways to help Idaho property owners with their tax bills, the City of Payette is making its feedback official. At the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on Mar. 2, Mayor Jeff Williams brought up a letter he sent to Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, about the matter in an email dated Feb. 25.
In the letter, Williams would make known to Lee the city’s feelings about the impact of House Bill 409, a bill aimed at freezing property tax rates in Idaho.
“As you can imagine, the action taken by the House to pass this Bill by a margin of 46-23 does not fit well with our frugal Rural Payette County Communities. I find it very interesting after sitting with you and Ryan Kerby at the AIC Luncheon earlier this year.”
In the letter, Williams suggested alternative approaches to helping relieve tax burdens, such as increasing and indexing the homeowner’s exemption, previously capped at $100,000, or expanding the state’s “Circuit Breaker” program, which helps low-income elderly, disabled and veteran homeowners.
Williams went on to say that the bill could threaten further development in Payette County.
“Freezing property taxes will force cities to essentially bring development to a halt, if they are unable to pay for the services and infrastructure needed to serve Idaho’s growing population. Property taxes pay for vital police and fire services that protect our communities and maintaining our streets and bridges.”
During the meeting, Williams summarized his message as saying, “Don’t mess with our property taxes,” while at the same time acknowledging that Lee likely had “bigger fish to fry.”
In response to requests for comment by the newspaper, Lee said she agrees with Williams on the Bill’s impact on rural areas.
“As I shared before at the town hall meetings, I don’t think 409 addresses the rural county concerns and challenges,” wrote Lee in an email on March 10. “Many taxing districts that provide vital services to their citizens are in areas of rapidly expanding growth. The challenge for these districts is providing the required services when the demand for the services are increasing. This one-size fits all budget freeze will result in a tax increase in other areas.”
Lee says the problem lies within a tendency of state government to place burdens, such as public works and correctional facilities on the backs of its counties.
“I recognize increasing property taxes are a concern, but in my opinion, the increasing costs to local property tax payers is a result of the increased demands we are placing on our counties. Public defense, jails, roads and bridges, schools and other critical services need to be supported statewide instead of pushing these costs back to small counties, especially those in our district that our continually dependent on Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) and Secure Rural Schools (SRS) funding due to the large amount of federal lands. Again, I agree we need to find some solutions to this challenge but I think more attention to the impact on our rural communities is needed.”
The Bill passed in the House, and has had its first reading in the Senate.
On March 9, it was filed for a second reading.
