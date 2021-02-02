PAYETTE — As families from out of state continue moving to areas like the Western Treasure Valley, one local city official is fighting to avoid what he feels would remind them too much of their former homes.
The Idaho Senate Government and Taxation Committee introduced Senate Bill 1021 on Jan. 21, a bill which purports to limit property tax increases during periods of rapid growth. With the committee working to move the bill through the Legislature, Mayor Jeff Williams is sounding the alarm for the Payette City Council to hear.
“I’ve gone to a lot of meetings with the legislators … You always hear the state people say, ‘We’re tired of the feds telling us we have to do things like this,’” Williams summarized for councilors. “Now I see that the state’s telling us how we should spend our tax dollars.”
What’s in store?
According to its statement of purpose, Senate Bill 1021 would change the cap on growth of property tax budgets so increases don’t exceed the growth in income of citizens when there are periods of rapid growth combined with rapid increases in assessed value.
In a Jan. 22 legislative update by the Association of Idaho Cities’ Legislative Committee, the bill would make changes to Idaho’s 3% cap law. Such would include limiting increases in places with less than 2% of taxing district growth coming from construction roll value to increases including the highest dollar levy of the previous three years plus a growth factor for consumer price index no higher than 3%. For cities seeing over 2% growth, “increase may be up to a maximum of 4% annually (without voter approval for a temporary override of up to 2 years in duration with simple majority voter approval or a permanent override approved by two-thirds of voters)” according to the association.
What’s the concern?
Williams’ concern is how the bill may put the city in a bind in terms of serving its citizens. During the council’s regular meeting on Monday, he shared the letter which read in part:
“Property tax systems are established by state legislation, yet the overwhelming majority of property tax revenue supports local government. Setting the proposed limits in SB 1021 thus represents a restriction by one level of government, the state, on the funds available to another, local jurisdictions.”
Williams noted in his letter that Idaho lawmakers have for a long time sought taxpayer protections similar to California’s Proposition 13, which voters there passed in 1978.
“But we implore you, do we really want to be akin to California?” he continued.
His message to members of the Legislature is simple: Just vote no.
“Implementing the tax limits in [the bill] will impose widely differing tax obligations on owners of identical properties, reduce economic growth by distorting taxpayer decision making, and greatly reduce the transparency and accountability of the property tax system as a whole.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.