BOISE — At least 569 veteran Idaho teachers and pupil services staff are recipients of the Master Educator Premium in the final year of the program. The Idaho State Board of Education is sending out individual notifications to the applicants this afternoon.
All 646 applicants will be notified whether they receive the premium or not. Those who did not receive the premium will receive an explanation and whether they can appeal. There will be a limited appeal process for data or technical errors. Individual evaluator scores cannot be appealed.
Each premium recipient will receive a $12,000 award paid over three years. The annual amount could be up to $4,000 contingent on the recipient’s continued employment in a public school and the number of hours worked.
The Master Educator Premium program was discontinued by the Legislature in 2020.
To be eligible for the Master Educator Premium recipients had to meet the following minimum statutory requirements:
• At least eight years of experience as a teacher or working in a pupil service staff position with the three most recent years of experience being continuous in an Idaho public school.
• Recipient portfolios demonstrated they have used “Mastery of Instructional” techniques in their classrooms for at least three of the previous five years and that the majority of their students meet measurable student achievement criteria set at the school district level.
• Successfully completed an individual professional learning plan.
Mastery of instructional techniques is demonstrated through a portfolio showing they meet the Board approved mastery standards at the exemplary level in three of the previous five years.
In fiscal year 20, the program’s first year, nearly 1,400 Idaho educators applied for the Master Educator Premium and just over 1,300 received the award.
