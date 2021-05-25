FRUITLAND — At it’s regularly scheduled meeting, the Fruitland City Council entertained the possibility of doing away with the mask requirements for those doing business in city hall considering that the state of Idaho has moved to Stage 4 of the state’s “Stay Healthy” guidelines under the “Idaho Rebounds” program.
Social distancing is utilized and encouraged as part of the guidelines.
Mayor Brian Howell said that he was in favor of “doing away” with the requirements.
Fruitland City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy said that as far as the plexiglass partition is concerned, it will remain and she said that a second slot to communicate with customers will be added.
“We decided we like the plexiglass,” said Pearcy.
The Council unanimously voted to remove the mask requirement signs at the entrance to city hall.
