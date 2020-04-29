PAYETTE — A 27-year-old man who attempted to hang himself at the Payette County Jail on April 20 is still in a regional hospital where he is being treated for those injuries, according to a news release from Payette County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a news release sent April 28, Saul Martinez, 27, of Ontario, attempted to hang himself at the Payette County Jail on April 20, and was subsequently taken to a private medical facility to be treated for his injuries.
As he was not in police custody at the hospital, HIPPA laws prevented the hospital from providing updates to the Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office explained that Martinez was booked into the Payette County Jail at 3 p.m. April 20 and was discovered barely more than 3 hours later having tried to hang himself.
Payette County Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Creech says at 6:08 p.m., while conducting regular rounds through the jail facility to check on inmates, a deputy discovered Martinez.
The Ontario man was put in his cell at 5 p.m., and did not show signs of distress while being checked into the facility, according to Creech.
“When inmates arrive at our facility, our deputies ask them a series of questions to assess the risk for self harm as well as other things,” Creech wrote in an email. “Martinez gave no indication that he was in any mental stress or contemplating suicide.”
Deputies performed lifesaving measures, and Martinez was taken to a hospital.
Officials say Martinez was being held without bond and facing charges related to violating a no contact order and resisting and obstructing officers, both misdemeanor charges.
Martinez was arrested by the Fruitland Police Department on those charges, according to Creech.
For each charge, the maximum sentence carries a $1,000 fine and up to 1 year in jail.
An investigation and policy review are underway, due to the incident.
“The jail administration is conducting an investigation into the incident and a review of all related policies and procedures as a result of this incident,” wrote Creech.
