PAYETTE — Nearly two and a-half years after running over two pedestrians with his car, a Payette man will be serving 25 years in prison for their deaths.

Jason Lee Verwer, who was born in 1981, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for two felony counts of second degree murder on Monday at Payette County’s 3rd Judicial Court in front of Judge Susan Wiebe.

Verwer was accused of deliberately driving his vehicle into newlywed couple Matthew and Amelia Parkinson in Fruitland on Jan. 24, 2018, killing both of them at the scene.

He was sentenced for 25 years per charge, and they will run concurrently.

Verwer originally pleaded not guilty to the charges during a hearing on April 20, 2018. He changed his plea in September of 2019.

