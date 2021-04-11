BOISE — On March 30, Benjamin C. Beckett appeared before Latah County Judge John Judge for insurance fraud in violation of Idaho Code 41-293(1)(a).
In 2017, Pasco, Wash.resident Benjamin C. Beckett’s stepfather, a Latah County man, was brutally attacked, rendering him disabled and unable to work or care for himself. Beckett moved home to be his stepfather’s caregiver.
His stepfather had a long-term care insurance policy from Northwestern Mutual and under this policy no coverage was provided for family members providing care. In response, Beckett formed a company to act as the care provider for his stepfather, and he submitted claims on behalf of his company under false names in order to obtain reimbursement.
Northwestern Mutual opened an investigation and involved the Investigations Division of the Department of Insurance (DOI). Beckett admitted to DOI investigators that in order to get his claims reimbursed he created a company using false names.
The amount wrongfully paid to Beckett was over $24,000. Northwestern Mutual offered to settle for $17,000.
“What happened to Mr. Beckett’s stepfather is grievous. Unfortunately, insurance fraud is never a victimless crime as it causes all Idahoans to suffer, paying higher insurance premiums,” said Director Dean Cameron.
The Latah County judge placed Beckett on supervised probation for two years to be supervised via an interstate compact through Washington State Probation and Parole. The judge ordered Mr. Beckett to pay court costs in the amount of $245.50, restitution of $1,219.95 to the DOI and $17,000 to Northwestern Long Term Insurance Company. The judge also imposed and suspended 48 hours of jail time to be utilized at the discretion of the probation officer. The Office of the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Unit prosecuted this case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.