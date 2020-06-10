PAYETTE COUNTY — A man previously from New Plymouth who was already facing felony charges of video voyeurism is now facing multiple sex-related felonies for crimes involving children, most between the ages of 8 and 10.
Aaron Bryce Seifert, born in 1983, was arrested on May 4 for the newest charges and booked into Ada County Jail. He was arraigned on 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a child on May 18.
Seifert is being charged with allegedly being in possession of sexually exploitative material involving a minor, falling under Idaho Code 18-1507.
The criminal complaint, which was filed in the Third Judicial District Court in Payette County on Feb. 28, states the alleged exploitative material was possessed on Dec. 22, 2018 and were taken with a black Verizon QTAQZ3 Ellipsis 8 tablet. The photographs depicted females between the ages of 8 and 10 who were nude or partially nude.
A status conference for the charges is scheduled for June 15 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 16.
Seifert is still awaiting his trial in Ada County for two felony counts of video voyeurism.
In August of 2019, Seifert was arrested in Boise after allegedly trying to take photos or videos in a changing room of a Boise store. The incident took place on July 12.
Seifert entered a not guilty plea on Jan. 13 to his two felony charges. Seifert was originally scheduled to have a status conference on Monday, but it was vacated due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 affecting court scheduling. Seifert has a pre-trial conference for the voyeurism charges scheduled for Aug. 17 and a jury trial scheduled for Sept. 1.
Seifert is also awaiting charges in Malheur County, where he has a misdemeanor charge of second degree invasion of personal privacy. His last court date was on Oct. 29, 2019, an arraignment for which he failed to appear.
While Seifert is previously from New Plymouth, Creech said the Sheriff’s Office’s has him listed as homeless.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.