OWYHEE COUNTY — A 55-year-old man from Fox, Oregon died in a two-vehicle crash that occureed at about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday on SH 51 at milepost 32, near Grasmere, in Owyhee County, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.
Macquinzi A. Marlar, 18, of Crescent Valley, Nevada, was driving southbound in a 2003 Subaru Legacy. Deanna M. Maley, 53, of Fox, Oregon, was driving northbound in a 2019 Chevrolet Suburban. Marlar drove left of the center line, and struck Maley.
Also in Maley’s vehicle were Rocky L. Maley, 55, Dillon L. Maley, 21 and Cole J. Maley, 29, all of Fox, and and Kelsei L. Kiser, 20, of Council.
Marlar and Deanna M. Maley were wearing seatbelts. Both were transported by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
None of the passengers were wearing seatbelts. Rocky L. Maley was ejected from the vehicle, and died from his injuries at the crash scene. Dillon L. Maley, Cole J. Maley, and Kiser were transported by ground Saint Alphonsus.
The road was either fully blocked or partially blocked for approximately four and a-half hours as crews worked to clear the crash.
