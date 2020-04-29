PAYETTE - With protecting public health on everyone’s minds lately, the Payette City Council brought up the progress of the Boise State University Community Impact Program at its virtual meeting on April 6.
Carl Melle of the Boise State University distance learning program reviewed the progress made thus far.
“The Community Impact Program initiative started in late 2019, a summit of community leaders from McCall, Mountain Home, and Payette convened in January to discuss the scope, and in February we met with community members and high school students in Payette to identify educational programming to align with current and future jobs,” Melle wrote in an email on April 8. “The primary employment need for Payette is health care. It was a high school student who suggested that Payette’s signature program should be ‘Community Health Systems.’ Payette is an educational hub, neighboring communities are encouraged to participate.”
Melle said the fact this City Council meeting took place over Zoom gave them a taste of the way classes are conducted in Boise State’s online program.
He described the program as a hub, which invites students from surrounding communities to participate. Melle says local high school students gave input at a meeting on Feb. 14. Since then, Boise State has been working with area medical centers to develop a four-course certificate program.
“Since February, Boise State has connected with Weiser Memorial, Valley Family Health Care, and [Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario] to identify career pathways and vital employment skills. Faculty at Boise State are now working to identify courses that will align with these careers and skills. Our aim is for our faculty to work collaboratively with our medical partners to agree on the curriculum.”
Melle reminded the council that Boise State is currently conducting all classes online due to novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Positions the university planned to hire to recruit students for the program have been eliminated due to BSU’s hiring freeze. The funds that would have paid for these positions are instead being used to offset costs to students, according to Melle.
“The plan moving forward is to recruit students starting in May. Boise State needs help from the Payette City Council and the community to identify folks who may be interested.”
When asked what age group would be targeted, Melle said the two primary audiences for the program are high school seniors and those who are unemployed, underemployed or otherwise wish to make a jump into a health-care career.
Melle says he plans to give further updates to the Council on a monthly basis.
