FRUITLAND - As a new barber shop gets its scissors ready to give residents a new haircut, the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce is getting its giant scissors ready to cut the ribbon for its grand opening. What’s more — the event will pull together several area businesses, as well.
The new Handsome Rob’s Barber Shop will have its ribbon cutting ceremony at noon Saturday, March 7, and a networking event will run alongside it from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fruitland Chamber Executive Director Krista King said every new business coming to town is worth celebrating, in the Chamber’s view.
“We believe all ribbon cuttings are special events and we will provide support to our members for whatever type of celebration they would like to have,” according to King. “The owner, Rob Ramirez, is very involved in the community and he really wanted to invite other business to participate in his opening with him to make it a great event.”
Several area business will be present, and there will be food trucks, Dutch Bros and music. Among several giveaways at the event will be a drawing for a free year of dance lessons by Studio 17, according to information from Ramirez.
King said the Chamber has been promoting the event to its members and the community through social media and announcements.
“It means a lot as we appreciate all our members,” added King. “We are very excited to have a new business open in Fruitland and a member that is very active and involved with all our Chamber events. He [Ramirez] is a very talented barber and we are honored to have him here in Fruitland.”
King, being the new executive director of the chamber, says she is looking to further the organization’s impact on the community.
“As I have taken on the role as the new executive director I look forward to really focusing on growing our chamber and helping all our members have successful events and get more connected in the community.”
