PAYETTE — During the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, Mayor Jeff Williams put forward a recommendation to approve the appointment of Payette Primary School teacher Lyna Wilkins to the Payette Library Board of Trustees. The move comes following the resignation of Julie Gheen.
In the agenda item presented on Wilkins’ behalf at this meeting, Deputy Clerk Bobbie Black wrote, “Lyna Wilkins wishes to be appointed on the Commission and fulfill [Gheen’s] remaining term.”
Councilor Lori Steiniker made the motion to approve Wilkins’ appointment to the commission, with Council Daniel Lopez seconding. A voice vote to approve was unanimous.
Wilkins’ board term is set to expire Dec. 31, 2023.
