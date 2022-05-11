NEW PLYMOUTH — For some, an extra 30 cents to pay for additions to their lunch is no big deal. But how will it be for parents to give their kids an extra 30 cents each school day for their kids’ lunches?
That’s the question patrons of the New Plymouth School District will soon learn the answer to, as the district’s Board of Trustees has approved a 30 cent increase for the price of school lunches at its campuses.
The increase was requested by Food Service Director Barbara Alsop. She said this has resulted from not only rising inflation, but also pressure from state officials.
“It’s not that I would like this, but it seems the state agency [Idaho State Department of Education School Meal Programs] has contacted me and said we are 90 cents under the weighted average price for lunch charges per meal,” said Alsop. “Right now, the average weighted lunch price should be $3.18, but they round down to $3.15. We are sitting at $2.25, [that] is all we charge.”
Part of Alsop’s challenge in providing lunches to students is the fact that the district was not approved for free lunches next year by state officials, therefore the district is returning to a paid lunch status. However, she said she did not wish to make the needed price increase all at once, but rather ease patrons into it through annual increases of 30 cents.
“I know it might become a hardship for parents and that’s kind of rough also, especially coming out of a couple years of COVID and free lunches.”
Alsop said if prices weren’t raised, the food service budget would increasingly be affected by inflation and may result in larger increases in future years.
Presently, adults pay $4.35 for lunch. With the increase, they will now pay $4.65 as students will now pay $2.55. However, as Alsop notes, regardless of a student’s ability to afford lunch they are never denied one.
The price for those students enrolled in reduced lunches, however, will not increase next school year. That price will remain at 40 cents. Breakfast will still be free for students, according to Board Clerk Shannon Reece.
No public comments were submitted during this meeting.
Board Vice Chairman Dani Rollins moved to approve the request, seconded by Trustee Dean Jones. The motion carried unanimously with a vote of 5-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.