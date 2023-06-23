NEW PLYMOUTH — Have you noticed how much food prices have increased? Working in New Plymouth school kitchens, Food Service Director Barbara Alsop has certainly noticed.
At its regular meeting on June 12, Alsop approached the New Plymouth School District Board of Trustees with a request to increase prices of school lunches.
“My prices have increased for the food that I’m buying, my prices have increased for my employees that we have,” said Alsop, noting that even with increases the food service department does not break even. “We aren’t even close to what the … child nutrition program would like us at.”
As of the 2022-23 school year, students who do not qualify for free or reduced price meals paid $2.55 for hot lunch options, $2.45 for breakfast. In her request, Alsop proposed raising the prices by 45 cents throughout the district — for a new price of $3 — and the price of breakfast at New Plymouth High School by 20 cents — for a new price of $2.65. Elementary and middle school students would continue to pay $2.45 for breakfast.
Alsop quoted state officials as recommending a price of $3.56 for lunch.
“It gets us closer to where the state would like us, but also leaves us low enough that I think most families can afford that. Doing it this year would be probably the best, because everything else has already increased.”
She added that the price for breakfast and lunch has not increased in approximately three years.
Prices for staff lunches are increasing as well, to $4.70 each.
“I have no control of that, the state tells me what I have to do there.”
Alsop expressed that students are offered a wide enough variety of meal options to justify asking for an increase. She added that state officials recommended a lunch price of $3 across the board to cover costs.
Chairman Marc Haws asked Alsop how a price increase would affect collecting money from families who owe for arrears for unpaid lunches. She said there is a chance it could help minimize the need to collect those fees.
“We do have a few families that we struggle with getting some money from, but we do have [a] policy in place where now high schoolers can only charge four lunches. That’s one week, they can charge four times … We won’t do that in the elementary and middle school,” she said, noting that approximately $600 total is uncollected as of June 12. She plans to request those payments at registration time for the 2023-24 school year.
In an email to the newspaper on Thursday, Maggie Reynolds, public information officer for the Idaho State Department of Education, explained how U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines play into local school lunch programs.
“USDA requires school food authorities to use the Paid Lunch Equity Tool (PLE Tool) to determine the prices they are to charge children for the next school year,” Reynolds wrote. “This year the regulations also give a school food authority permission, with a positive fund balance at the end of the last school year, to not increase prices if the SFA does not want to increase prices. USDA also requires a 10 cent increase if the PLE tool is required to be completed. If a SFA chooses, they can increase the prices more than the required 10 cents.”
According to Reynolds, these school food authorities are paid for meals served, based on whether a student has free, reduced price or full price status.
“SFAs were required to submit a claim based on the number of meals served to the children based on their claiming status (free, reduced, and paid). After a claim is entered, the SFA receives reimbursement from the state from funds provided by USDA.”
Trustee Dean Jones made the motion to approve the lunch price increase, seconded by Trustee Shannon Mendive. The motion carried with a voice vote of 5-0.
Mendive made a separate motion to approve the breakfast price increase, seconded by Jones. This motion also carried with a voice vote of 5-0.
