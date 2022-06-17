By Corey Evan
Independent-Enterprise
NEW PLYMOUTH — Families looking for fun things to do in New Plymouth will be happy to hear about Lox Salon’s community block party and open house on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. The event is being held in conjunction with the New Plymouth Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall.
Suzanne Evans, owner of Lox Salon in New Plymouth, said the event is a way to not only give back to her community, but honor veterans at the same time. It will also act as a fundraiser for Kingswood Ranch.
“I’ve been doing business for a while, but wanted to have a grand opening,” said Evans in a phone interview with the newspaper on Tuesday. “I’ve partnered with Kingswood Ranch Place for Heroes, they’re located here in New Plymouth and they do equine therapy for first responders and veterans. So I decided we could kill two birds with one stone, we could do my open house for my salon but as well we could do a fundraiser for their ranch.”
Activities to be hosted at the Saturday event include a rock climbing wall donated by the Oregon Army National Guard, and an obstacle course in front of the salon. There will be free haircuts for veterans and a booth for Kingswood Ranch will be hosted at the veterans hall.
Catering including barbecue will be provided by The Club in New Plymouth. Evans said the food will be free but donations for Kingswood Ranch will be accepted. There will also be a 50/50 raffle for $5 per ticket, with proceeds also benefitting the ranch.
Evans’ connection to New Plymouth is through her husband, Greg, who’s family started DJ’s Pilgrim Market. The family no longer owns the market. Nonetheless, she moved to New Plymouth with Greg following their military service.
Greg Evans served 26 years in the military, she said.
“When he retired from the military … we traveled for a while. We sold our house and bought a travel RV and traveled for a while, and I knew I wasn’t ready to be retired yet.”
This is despite having a disability, she said. She served part of her time in deployment to Afghanistan cutting her fellow soldiers’ hair to military specification.
“I knew I wanted to do something else and I just remembered that when I was deployed I was giving haircuts to everybody and I really liked it. It brought me to a peaceful place in a war zone, so I decided to do hair. My husband said, ‘Why don’t we go home to New Plymouth?’ So it was my husband that brought us back here.”
Evans was deployed with the 1186th MP’s [Military Police Company] in Kabul from 2011 to 2012. She described the experience as “a lot.”
“I just have to put one foot in front of the other and keep going on.”
Even though the shop is called a salon, it serves men, women and children all in the same space. However, Evans said her days of doing barbering are over for now.
“I’ll do men’s haircuts, I just won’t be using my straight razor. I just don’t have enough room for a barber chair in the salon.”
In holding the event, Evans said giving back to one’s community is something she hopes people continue to do.
“The veterans community is very strong; I’m a member of the VFW and we do a lot of [service] for communities all around the country. I grew up in a salon, my mom and dad were business owners and they were in a small town in Oregon and they were involved in all sorts of things.”
Lox Salon is at 115 Elm St, and the veterans hall is at 114 N. Plymouth Ave. For more information, phone Evans at (541) 602-4294 or visit https://bit.ly/3HqD3jI.
