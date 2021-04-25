WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Even as a fourth surge of COVID-19 cases makes its way through the world, it hasn’t made itself known in Idaho’s long-term care facilities. According to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare’s weekly summary report for Friday, the number of total cases statewide is at 9,490 and shared among 319 Idaho facilities.
This week saw an increase of only 21 new cases. No new outbreaks were reported over the previous week.
274 outbreaks are presently resolved, with 18 of them reporting just one case among staff or residents. Presently, 2,282 cases remain active in 45 facilities.
The death toll has reached 789 statewide, accounting for three deaths reported since April 16. There are “just over 400” such facilities in Idaho, according to the department.
Following is the latest available data on affected facilities in Payette and Washington Counties.
Ongoing outbreaks
• Weiser Care of Cascadia: 81 cases, 9 deaths
Resolved outbreaks
• Royal Villa Care Center, Payette: 17 cases, 1 death
• Communicare #6, Weiser: 26 cases, 2 deaths
• Ashley Manor - Neverly Hills, Payette: 1 case
• Indianhead Estates, Weiser: 7 cases
• Cottages of Payette: 12 cases, 1 death
• Payette Healthcare of Cascadia: 19 cases
• Salubria Center, Cambridge: 18 cases, 1 death
• Cottages of Weiser: 21 cases
• Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland: 31 cases, 4 deaths
With Edgewood Spring Creek’s outbreak resolved, Payette County presently has no ongoing outbreaks. Between Payette and Washington counties, six facilities have reported a total of 18 deaths.
An outbreak is considered resolved when more than 28 days, or two incubation periods, have passed since any new cases were reported within the facility.
Southwest District Health reports a total of 1,981 confirmed cases and 36 deaths in Payette County, 868 cases and 21 deaths in Washington County.
The latest report can be read in full at https://bit.ly/3vkxrAx. COVID-19 information for southwest Idaho can be found at https://phd3.idaho.gov/covid19/.
