WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — As Gov. Brad Little pleads with Idahoans to continue taking precautions against COVID-19 going into the winter months, The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare continues to monitor the pandemic as it affects long-term care facilities statewide.
According to its Oct. 16 report, the department has counted a total of 3,095 cases across 193 facilities. This reflects four new outbreaks and 108 new cases since the department’s last report on Oct. 9. 103 of these facilities have resolved their outbreaks. There are presently 1,812 active cases in 90 facilities.
A total of 290 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported across 90 facilities.
Following is the latest available data on the situation across Payette and Washington County facilities, including case totals.
Unresolved outbreaks
• Communicare #6, Weiser - 26 cases, 2 deaths
• Weiser Care of Cascadia - 7 cases
• Ashley Manor - Beverly Hills, Payette - 1 case
Resolved outbreaks
• Payette Healthcare - 1 case
• Indianhead Estates, Weiser - 5 cases
• Cottages of Weiser - 18 cases
• Royal Villa Care Center, Payette - 17 cases, 1 death
• The Cottages, Payette - 4 cases
• Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland - 4 cases, 1 death
Four facilities have reported deaths due to COVID-19 as of Oct. 16. Edgewood Spring Creek has resolved its outbreak since the department’s Oct. 9 report. As of press time, Payette County has 915 confirmed cases, while Washington County has 384.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.