WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — While Payette and Washington Counties remain under health alerts from Southwest District health, the landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic has shown signs of stabilizing as it relates to protecting seniors in long-term care facilities.
In its Sept. 11 report, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported a total of 2,297 total cases across 162 outbreaks in Idaho’s 400 facilities. There have been 105 new cases and four new outbreaks since the Department’s last report on Sept. 4.
Following is the latest available data on the situation in Payette and Washington County facilities, including case totals.
Unresolved outbreaks
The Cottages, Payette - 4 cases
Royal Villa, Payette - 17
Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland - 3
Communicare #6, Weiser - 15
Weisercare of Cascadia - 5
Resolved outbreaks
Cottages of Weiser - 18
Payette Healthcare - 1
Indianhead Estates, Weiser - 5
None of the affected facilities have reported deaths due to COVID-19 as of Sept. 11.
Cottages of Weiser has resolved its outbreak since the Department’s Sept. 4 report, while Communicare, Royal Villa and Weisercare saw increases in their numbers of reported cases. Edgewood Spring Creek saw its number of cases revised down by one.
Payette County had 666 confirmed cases overall, Washington County 294 as of Sept. 11.
