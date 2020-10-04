WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Even with Southwest District Health moving Washington County back into an ‘orange’ health alert and Payette County remaining under a ‘red’ alert since August, long-term care facilities in the area have seen scarce spread of COVID-19 over the past week, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
In its Oct. 2 report, the Department reported a total count of 2,801 cases across 180 facilities with outbreaks. An additional 173 cases and seven new outbreaks were added to the Department’s list since Sept. 25
Following is the latest available data on the situation across Payette and Washington County facilities, including case totals.
Unresolved
outbreaks
• The Cottages, Payette - 5 cases
• Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland - 4 cases, 1 death
• Communicare #6, Weiser - 27
• Weisercare of Cascadia - 6
Resolved outbreaks
• Cottages of Weiser - 18
• Payette Healthcare - 1
• Royal Villa, Payette - 17 cases, 1 death
• Indianhead Estates, Weiser - 5
Two affected facilities, Royal Villa and Edgewood, have each reported a death due to COVID-19 as of Oct. 2.
Payette County had 799 cases total as of Friday, Washington County 348.
