WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — With Southwest District Health having adjusted Washington County’s health alert level to ‘orange’ and Payette County continuing to hold on ‘red,’ COVID-19 cases continue to have a hold on area long-term care facilities. Even as one more outbreak is resolved in the Western Treasure Valley, another has started according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
In its Oct. 9 report, the department’s count of COVID-19 cases had reached 2,987 total across 189 facilities. This reflects nine new outbreaks and 186 new cases reported since the department’s Oct. 2 report.
Following is the latest available data on the situation across Payette and Washington County facilities, including case totals.
Unresolved
outbreaks
• Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland - 4 cases, 1 death
• Weiser Care of Cascadia - 6 cases
• Communicare #6, Weiser - 26 cases, 1 death
• Ashley Manor - Beverly Hills, Payette - 1 case
Resolved outbreaks
• Payette Healthcare - 1 case
• Indianhead Estates, Weiser - 5 cases
• Cottages of Weiser - 18 cases
• Royal Villa, Payette - 17 cases, 1 death
• The Cottages, Payette - 4 cases
Three facilities have reported deaths due to COVID-19 as of Oct. 9. The Cottages in Payette has resolved its outbreak since the department’s Oct. 2 report.
As of press time, Payette County has 886 confirmed cases, while Washington County has 375.
