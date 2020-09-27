WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — While Washington County has moved into the ‘yellow’ in Southwest District Health’s alert system, Payette County remains in the red. Despite this, both counties are holding outbreaks of COVID-19 in their respective long-term care facilities steady.
In its Sept. 25 report, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has counted 2,628 cases of COVID-19 across outbreaks in 173 facilities. A total of 204 new cases and seven new outbreaks have been reported since their last report on Sept. 18.
Following is the latest available data on the situation across Payette and Washington County facilities, including case totals.
Unresolved outbreaks
• The Cottages, Payette - 5 cases
• Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland - 4
• Communicare #6, Weiser - 26
• Weisercare of Cascadia - 6
Resolved outbreaks
• Cottages of Weiser - 18
• Payette Healthcare - 1
• Royal Villa, Payette - 17 cases, 1 death
• Indianhead Estates, Weiser - 5
Only one affected facilities, Royal Villa, has reported a death due to COVID-19 as of Sept. 25. Nonetheless, the Department has recorded Royal Villa’s outbreak as having been resolved since their Sept. 18 report.
Payette County had 748 confirmed cases overall, Washington County 329 as of Sept. 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.