WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — With the state of Idaho having experienced 50,902 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of press time, long-term care facilities continue to have reason to worry. As reported by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, at least half of such facilities statewide have now been directly affected by the pandemic.
According to its Friday, Oct. 23 report, the department has now counted 3,289 cases across 206 facilities. This reflects 13 new outbreaks and 194 new cases since the department’s last report on Oct. 16. 105 facilities have resolved their outbreaks. There are presently 1,897 active cases in 101 facilities.
A total of 301 deaths associated with 72 facilities have been reported. There are “just over 400” such facilities in Idaho, according to the department.
Following is the latest available data on the situation across Payette and Washington County facilities, including case totals.
Unresolved outbreaks
• Weiser Care of Cascadia - 7 cases
• Ashley Manor - Beverly Hills, Payette - 1 case
• Indianhead Estates, Weiser - 6 cases
Resolved outbreaks
• Payette Healthcare - 1 case
• Cottages of Weiser - 18 cases
• Royal Villa Care Center, Payette - 17 cases, 1 death
• The Cottages, Payette - 4 cases
• Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland - 4 cases, 1 death
• Communicare #6, Weiser - 26 cases, 2 deaths
Four facilities have reported deaths due to COVID-19 as of Oct. 23, unchanged from the previous week. Indianhead Estates, while having previously resolved its outbreak, experienced a new case following the Oct. 16 report.
As of press time, Payette County has 955 confirmed cases, while Washington County has 395.
The latest report can be found at https://bit.ly/3mlyWdf.
